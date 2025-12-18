Traffic stoppages planned on I-79 in Robinson Township Friday morning

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — PennDOT has announced intermittent traffic stoppages on I-79 in Robinson Township on Friday morning, weather permitting.

The stoppages will happen between 3:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. in both directions of I-79, just south of the Neville Island Bridge, where I-79 goes over Route 51.

The stoppages are expected to last about 15 minutes or less.

Drivers are told to give themselves extra time and use caution in the area.

Crews will be doing bridge jacking for bearing replacement work, as part of a $43.9 million I-79 “S-Bend” project.

