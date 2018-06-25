Massachusetts chemical leak sends at least 29 people to hospitals

SALEM, Mass. - Dozens of people were sickened after a chemical leak late Sunday at a Peabody plant in Salem, Massachusetts.
It was the second call to Thermal Circuits that firefighters received Sunday, and it wasn’t immediately clear if the business would reopen Monday morning.
That will depend on whether investigators and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials give the OK that it’s safe to return.
The concern stems from what appears to be two chemical leaks Sunday.
Salem firefighters got a call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for what they said was a chlorine leak.
The building was evacuated as firefighters and hazmat teams checked everything out.
The leak was said to be under control around 4 p.m., but it wasn’t until 8:30 p.m. that the cleanup finished.
When the next shift was allowed to go back inside, several employees said they started having trouble breathing, felt nauseous and had trouble with consciousness.
Officials said 29 people were treated at area hospitals.
A hygienist and a chemist were scheduled to check things out Monday morning.
