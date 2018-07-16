Mattress Firm employee found shot to death in Houston store

HOUSTON - A woman was found shot to death in the back office of a Mattress Firm store in Houston on Saturday night, the Houston Chronicle reported Monday.
The 28-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was found by a store manager around 7 p.m., KHOU reported.
On Saturday, the manager of this @MattressFirm at 7592 FM1960 found an employee shot and killed at inside the store. @houstonpolice investigating it as a homicide. Store remains closed. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/NiZpPru3F2— David Gonzalez (@DavidGonzKHOU) July 16, 2018
The woman had a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science.
Houston police said they had no motive for the homicide, but added that the case is under investigation.
“We're deeply saddened to learn that one of our team members was found deceased at a store in Houston,” Mattress Firm CEO Steve Stagner said in a statement. “We send our sincere condolences to this team member’s family, friends and loved ones. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement. Out of respect for the person involved, her family and the ongoing investigation, we will offer no further comment at this time.”
