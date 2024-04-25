USPS hosting several Pittsburgh-area job fairs next month

PITTSBURGH — The United States Postal Service is hosting several job fairs in the Pittsburgh area in May.

USPS said it’s looking to hire motivated and dynamic people to “help us Deliver for America.”

Immediate openings are looking to be filled for the following positions:

City Carrier PTF - $22.18 per hour

City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) - $19.33 per hour

Rural Carrier Associate - $20.38 per hour

PSE Clerk - $20.48 per hour

Mail Handler Assistant - $18.62 per hour

USPS will be hosting the following job fairs in the Pittsburgh area:

May 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

New Castle Post Office



435 S. Cascade Street



New Castle, Pa. 16106

May 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Sharon Post Office



120 Shenango Avenue



Sharon, Pa. 16146

May 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Waynesburg Post Office



120 S. Morris Street



Waynesburg, Pa. 15370

May 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Uniontown Post Office



47 E. Fayette Street



Uniontown, Pa. 15401

May 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

McKeesport Post Office



850 Walnut Street



McKeesport, Pa. 15134

May 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Mercer Post Office



109 E. Venango Street



Mercer, Pa. 16137

May 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Monongahela Post Office



312 Chess Street



Monongahela, Pa. 15063

May 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Evans City Post Office



128 S. Jackson Street



Evans City, Pa. 16033

May 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh Kilbuck Post Office



1001 California Avenue



Pittsburgh, Pa. 15290

May 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

New Kensington Post Office



501 Eleventh Street



New Kensington, Pa. 15068

May 17 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Carnegie Library - Oakland



440 Forbes Avenue



Pittsburgh, Pa. 15213

