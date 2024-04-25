USPS hosting several Pittsburgh-area job fairs next month

PITTSBURGH — The United States Postal Service is hosting several job fairs in the Pittsburgh area in May.
USPS said it’s looking to hire motivated and dynamic people to “help us Deliver for America.”
Immediate openings are looking to be filled for the following positions:
- City Carrier PTF - $22.18 per hour
- City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) - $19.33 per hour
- Rural Carrier Associate - $20.38 per hour
- PSE Clerk - $20.48 per hour
- Mail Handler Assistant - $18.62 per hour
USPS will be hosting the following job fairs in the Pittsburgh area:
- May 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- New Castle Post Office
- 435 S. Cascade Street
- New Castle, Pa. 16106
- May 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Sharon Post Office
- 120 Shenango Avenue
- Sharon, Pa. 16146
- May 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Waynesburg Post Office
- 120 S. Morris Street
- Waynesburg, Pa. 15370
- May 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Uniontown Post Office
- 47 E. Fayette Street
- Uniontown, Pa. 15401
- May 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- McKeesport Post Office
- 850 Walnut Street
- McKeesport, Pa. 15134
- May 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Mercer Post Office
- 109 E. Venango Street
- Mercer, Pa. 16137
- May 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Monongahela Post Office
- 312 Chess Street
- Monongahela, Pa. 15063
- May 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Evans City Post Office
- 128 S. Jackson Street
- Evans City, Pa. 16033
- May 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Pittsburgh Kilbuck Post Office
- 1001 California Avenue
- Pittsburgh, Pa. 15290
- May 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- New Kensington Post Office
- 501 Eleventh Street
- New Kensington, Pa. 15068
- May 17 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Carnegie Library - Oakland
- 440 Forbes Avenue
- Pittsburgh, Pa. 15213
