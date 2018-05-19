0 Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wed (live updates)

Actress Meghan Markle and Britain’s Prince Harry are getting married Saturday in a highly anticipated, star-studded ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at England’s Windsor Castle.

>> Read more trending news

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. EDT.

TRENDING NOW:

Follow along with highlights from Saturday’s event:

Update 7:40 a.m. EDT: Markle and Prince Harry have exchanged vows and been pronounced husband and wife.

"I Meghan, take thee Harry" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take their vows at the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/rte8S3Pa9f — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 19, 2018

Update 7:30 a.m. EDT: See scenes from the royal wedding as the ceremony continues Saturday:

Ms. Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Hj79je8glV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

Meghan Markle, wearing a dress designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, meets Prince Harry for the first time on their wedding day https://t.co/85kSVooaQf #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/Q7I8nksQXy — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 19, 2018

Update 7:15 a.m. EDT: Prince Harry and Markle have exchanged “I will”s, to the laughter of those gathered in St. George’s Church Saturday.

As they stood at the altar, Harry said to Meghan: "You look amazing."

Markle arrived to a fanfare and walked down the aisle accompanied part of the way by Prince Charles, and by 10 young page boys and bridesmaids. The children include 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, children of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Update: 7:01 EDT: Markle has arrived at St. George's Church

Update 6:58 a.m. EDT: More members of the royal family have arrived at the church.

Update 6:41 a.m. EDT: Prince Harry has arrived at St. George’s Chapel along with his brother, Prince William.

JUST IN: Prince Harry arrives at St. George’s Chapel with Prince William, his brother and best man, ahead of the younger prince’s #RoyalWedding to Meghan Markle. https://t.co/9c7Q1NnHMS pic.twitter.com/MN6kDSFCZA — ABC News (@ABC) May 19, 2018

William, who was married to commoner Kate Middleton at a ceremony in 2011, is carrying his brother's rings. Saturday's ceremony is supposed to last about an hour.

Update 6:23 a.m. EDT: Markle has left her hotel for St. George’s Chapel.

Meghan Markle leaves her hotel with her mother #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/NnjO9qDKah — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) May 19, 2018

﻿Update 5:45 a.m. EDT: Famous guests who have already arrived for Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding include actor George Clooney and his wife, attorney Amal Clooney, singer James Blunt, Oprah Winfrey, actor Idris Elba and the Beckham family.

The stars are among celebrities, royalty, athletes and family friends in the 600-strong congregation invited to St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

#RoyalWedding celebrations continue in Windsor town as the Band of The Irish Guards @IrishGuardsBand play for the crowds pic.twitter.com/aSuAJPgzKm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018

Kensington Palace officials announced Saturday morning that Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding rings were made by Cleave and Company. Markle’s is made of Welsh gold while the prince’s will be made of a platinum band with a textured finish.

﻿Original report: Queen Elizabeth II conferred the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the morning of the royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle: Titles Announcement #RoyalWedding https://t.co/wyl0J7eW0g — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018

Harry will hold several titles: His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Markle will be known as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

﻿Check back for updates to this developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.