Preschool assistant arrested in fatal shooting of boyfriend

    By: Chelsea Prince, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta preschool assistant has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend.

    Steven Andrew Freeman, 23, was shot once in the chest Wednesday at a home in Spalding County. Investigators believe Mary Katherine Higdon, 24, pulled the trigger, Griffin police said.

    Higdon is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to police.

    She was a part-time teacher’s assistant at St. George’s Episcopal School in Milner, according to WSB-TV.

    Police were called to a home in the 800 block of Sunnybrook Drive in Griffin about 10:42 p.m. after Freeman was shot. He was taken to Spalding Regional Hospital, where he died.

    Higdon told officers the shooting was accidental, WSB reported.

