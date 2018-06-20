Starbucks offers 50 percent off Frappuccinos Thursday

Starbucks could be an option for an afternoon pick-me-up this week, because drinks will be available at a discounted price.
The company is offering 50 percent off of Frappuccinos Thursday, starting at 3 p.m., at participating locations. The happy hour deal is only available for beverages sized grande or venti, and it’s limited to one per person.
If you’re a Starbucks Rewards member, just scan the app to snag your treat. Non members can enjoy the happy hour by signing up online. The coffee chain will then email you a code to give the cashier at checkout.
