  • Starbucks offers 50 percent off Frappuccinos Thursday

    By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Starbucks could be an option for an afternoon pick-me-up this week, because drinks will be available at a discounted price.

    The company is offering 50 percent off of Frappuccinos Thursday, starting at 3 p.m., at participating locations. The happy hour deal is only available for beverages sized grande or venti, and it’s limited to one per person

    If you’re a Starbucks Rewards member, just scan the app to snag your treat. Non members can enjoy the happy hour by signing up online. The coffee chain will then email you a code to give the cashier at checkout.

