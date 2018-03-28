0 WATCH: Alligator filmed along river in Tennessee has residents on edge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Video of an alligator along Wolf River in Fayette County, Tennessee, has many residents on the lookout.

Residents said an alligator in their neighborhood is alarming. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the 7-foot alligator was captured on video by agents in the area.

Wildlife agents said alligators are naturally migrating into Tennessee from the southern border states.

The video below is one spotted in Fayette County along the Wolf River:

In the Facebook post, the agency said:

"Recently a seven-foot alligator was videoed by TWRA Region 1 personnel at the Wolf River WMA in Fayette County. This latest sighting is one of several confirmed sightings of alligators in Southwest Tennessee.

"Alligators are naturally migrating into Tennessee from the southern border states. TWRA has not stocked any alligators in Tennessee. Alligators migrating into Tennessee is just another species that we must learn to coexist with like many of the other southern states.

"Alligators are opportunistic feeders that prey on fish, turtles, snakes, frogs, and waterfowl. Occasionally they will feed on larger animals such as possums, raccoons, and deer.

"Alligators can survive Tennessee winters by going into a hibernation-like dormancy called brumation. They can withstand periods of ice by sticking their snout out of the water before it freezes which allows them to continue breathing.

"TWRA would like to remind everyone that alligators are a protected species and catching or shooting one is a violation of the law. If you come across one while exploring the outdoors in West TN, leave it alone and enjoy Tennessee’s unique biodiversity."

Julia and Cole Stonebrook live in Fayette County.

"We live on the Wolf River like right there,” Cole said.

TWRA could not give a number of alligators that may be in the area.

"People knew they were out there. This is just TWRA finally getting footage,” Cole said.

TWRA said alligators are a protected species, and catching or shooting one is a violation of the law.

Wildlife agents said if you see a gator, don’t approach it. Please call wildlife agents.

