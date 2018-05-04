0 ‘What's funny? My baby is dead!' Mother of dead toddler yells in courtroom outburst

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Tensions boiled over at a bond hearing on Friday for an Atlanta-area teenager accused of killing a toddler when the mother of the victim had an emotional outburst in the courtroom.

>> Read more trending news

T'Rhigi Diggs, 3, was shot and killed on Easter night while sitting in a car outside a gas station in DeKalb County, Georgia.

TRENDING NOW:

Authorities arrested a 15-year-old in the shooting in April.

The suspect, his family and the family of the victim appeared in court.

Things just got really intense in the bond hearing for teen murder suspect accused of killing this child. His Mom said she saw a relative of the suspect laughing, she jumped up & said "What's funny?!? My baby is dead!" Court officers rushed them out. pic.twitter.com/MdQGq7oVmQ — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 4, 2018

At one point, a relative of the suspect laughed and smirked, and the mother of Diggs jumped up and yelled, "What's funny? My baby is dead!’"

Court officers rushed them out.

Things calmed down a bit. Court officers asked everyone who is not here for the Cullins bond hearing to step out. They brought the victims family in again. The judge said everyone needs to calm down & let this proceeding take place pic.twitter.com/BumXvUoHkF — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 4, 2018

Relatives of little T’Rhigi said the suspect’s family taunted them as soon as they stepped off the elevator to enter court.

“It hurts, and it bothers me the fact that we have to get off to you guys laughing, I know that’s your family, but have some kind of sympathy for a baby that you took – it’s a baby,” a family member of the victim said.

When I spoke to T'Rhigi Diggs Mom on the phone last night, she said she's so heartbroken over the murder of her son & she wants police to arrest the suspected teen killer's mother for allowing him to live a life of violence. pic.twitter.com/4lNuJIae9V — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 4, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.