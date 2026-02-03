Man accused of storming into local eye care office, brandishing knives at people inside

NORTH BELLE VERNON, Pa. — Check Eye Group on Broad Avenue is back open on Tuesday after police say a man vandalized their office with two knives on Monday afternoon.

“We were all in a state of shock and then panic, fearing what was going to happen while he was in the office swinging the knives,” said Dr. John Cicchini, who owns the practice with his wife.

Walls in the office now have gaping holes in them after police say Darnell Howell charged into their office, swinging two knives and wearing only shorts.

After damaging the front office, investigators say, he went through the back door, where several employees and one patient were hiding in locked rooms. He broke frames, a display case, and more.

“It was just hard trying to keep track of where he was in the office and what he was doing,” said Dr. Cicchini. “...trying to figure out where all the girls are? Is everyone okay and safe?”

He showed Channel 11 where one staff member was forced to hide behind a fridge when Howell found her and began swinging his knives over her head. Howell is 6′2 and 270 pounds, according to police. Dr. Cicchini said Howell then sat on this couch and began stabbing it 17 or 18 times.

At this point, Howell was naked, having lost his shorts while running to the back room. Dr Cicchini said the police arrived shortly after he sat down and thankfully, no one inside the practice was injured. Still, they are shaken up.

“Fortunately, the response was pretty quick and we were able to get him at least out of the office and onto Broad Avenue, where he didn’t harm anybody,” Dr. Cicchini said.

He said Howell never said a clear word and didn’t look at anyone in the eye – not even the police.

According to police, Howell was intoxicated at the time and is no stranger to law enforcement. He is facing several felony charges.

