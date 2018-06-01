WWE stars John Cena, Nikki Bella back together, sources say

Just like a pro wrestling script, there is a new storyline involving WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella.
According to People, the couple have rekindled their relationship.
The couple ended their engagement in mid-April -- three weeks before their wedding -- but a source confirmed to People that they are now back together.
>> John Cena, Nikki Bella call off engagement
“They were always going to find their way back to each other,” the source told the magazine. “It was never going to be permanent.”
Bella, 34, and Cena, 41, were seen together on May 19.
>> John Cena, Nikki Bella say they hope they get back together
“They’re basically back together,” a second source told People. “They never stopped talking. Other than the actual wedding weekend, when they took some space, they have been talking.”
