Yanny or Laurel? Shelter names puppies after viral audio clip

ATLANTA - Viral sensations are often forgotten about after a few days — the Mannequin Challenge comes to mind — but there’s a new one that a future dog owner or two will remember forever.
Yanny! Laurel! YANNY! LAUREL!Posted by Atlanta Humane Society on Wednesday, May 16, 2018
The Atlanta Humane Society jumped at the latest trend sweeping the internet by naming one puppy Yanny, the other Laurel. People have been hotly debating which one of those words can be heard in a short audio clip, similar to the great “What Color is this Dress” debate of 2015.
Why some hear "Laurel" and others hear "Yanny"
Yanny, formerly known as Irving, is a 2-month-old male Chinese shar-pei mix. Laurel is a 3-month-old beagle mix who used to answer to Lillian. The puppies can be adopted for $295 each from the Howell Mill location.
This isn’t the first time the shelter has seized such an opportunity. The organization once named a puppy after the attention-capturing April the Giraffe.
The post of Yanny and Laurel, thought up by marketing manager Amanda Harris, garnered hundreds of likes in a couple hours. Harris said these kinds of tactics often lead to successful forever homes for the puppies, in addition to boosting awareness about AHS.
“We love engaging with our social followers and friends with content that is fun and relevant to what’s happening on social media,” Harris said.
One person joked in the comments: “When you call one, the other will come.”
