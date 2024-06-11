2 Tennessee deputies wounded after domestic dispute; suspect in custody

ROCKFORD, Tenn. — Two East Tennessee deputies were wounded while responding to a domestic dispute on Tuesday, authorities said. A suspect was in custody.

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Jacob Springs Boulevard in Rockford after receiving a call about a domestic dispute at about 3:30 p.m. EDT, WATE-TV reported.

After deputies arrived, the suspect was non-compliant and shots were fired, sheriff’s office spokesperson Marian O’Briant told reporters.

Shots were fired after the situation at the residence escalated, WBIR-TV reported. Both deputies suffered gunshot wounds to their legs and were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. O’Briant said the injuries to the deputies were not considered to be life-threatening, according to the television station. Both deputies were in stable condition, WBIR reported.

The shooting comes after another Blount County deputy, Greg McCowan, died on Feb. 8 after he was shot during a traffic stop, WVLT-TV reported. Another deputy was wounded in that incident.

“It hits hard. This should not be happening again, and it’s happening,” O’Briant said. “A lot of the same people who were on the scene for that are here now.”

O’Briant said that the sheriff’s office has responded to domestic incidents at the home in the past, WATE reported. No one else inside the home was injured, according to WBIR.

An investigation is ongoing.

Rockford is located 10 miles south of Knoxville.

