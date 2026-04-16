7-month-old boy dies after being discovered in hot car

MONTEREY, Tenn. — A 7-month-old child died after being discovered in a hot car outside a Middle Tennessee library on Wednesday.

According to the Kids and Car Safety website, it was the second hot car death of 2026.

The child was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle outside the Monterey Public Library in Putnam County at about 3:58 p.m. CT, WKRN reported.

According to the Monterey Police Department, police officers were assisted by Monterey Fire, Putnam County Emergency Medical Services, the Putnam County Rescue Squad, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite efforts to revive the child, he died, the Putnam County District Attorney’s office told WKRN.

It was unclear how long the toddler was in the vehicle. Police did not release many details about the boy’s death, including who owned the vehicle where he was found.

According to Kids and Car Safety, the first hot car death of a child this year was reported on March 31 in Winter Haven, Florida.

“We are committed to the push for occupant detection technology in all cars immediately. As we continue our advocacy, children continue to die. It is beyond heartbreaking,” Amber Rollins, the executive director of Kids and Car Safety, said in a statement. “Automakers do not have to wait for the final regulation; they can add occupant detection technology to their vehicles today.”

Kids and Car Safety said that more than half of the children ages 3 or younger who die in hot cars were unknowingly left in the vehicle “by an otherwise loving, responsible parent or caregiver,” WSMV reported.

It was unclear if any criminal charges would be filed in connection with the Tennessee case, according to WKRN.

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