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Date announced for Penguins-Flyers playoffs game 1 in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
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By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The NHL has announced the game one schedule for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Included in the schedule is the Pittsburgh Penguins’ matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at PPG Paints Arena.

The last time the two teams met in the postseason was during the 2017-18 season.

That was the last time the Penguins won a playoff series.

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