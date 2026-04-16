Date announced for Penguins-Flyers playoffs game 1 in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The NHL has announced the game one schedule for the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Included in the schedule is the Pittsburgh Penguins’ matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at PPG Paints Arena.
The 2026 #StanleyCup Playoffs begin Saturday!— NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 16, 2026
The one guarantee this year: There will be a new champion.
Tune in on @ESPN, @NHL_On_TNT, @Sportsnet and @TVASports. Full schedule to be announced after all First Round matchups are set later tonight.
Details:… pic.twitter.com/rPW1og9c3w
The last time the two teams met in the postseason was during the 2017-18 season.
That was the last time the Penguins won a playoff series.
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