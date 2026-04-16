Multiple teens charged after brawl erupts on Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus

PITTSBURGH — Multiple teens are facing charges after a brawl erupted on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus last week.

The fight happened around 3 p.m. Friday while the bus was in the 3000 block of Centre Avenue in the Hill District.

Channel 11 showed you video of the moment chaos broke out inside the packed bus before spilling out onto the street.

On Thursday, Port Authority Police charged five teens in connection with the incident aboard an 82-Lincoln route bus.

The teens, all between ages 14 and 16, will be charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct, according to a PRT.

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