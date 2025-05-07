8-year-old boy uses mom’s Amazon account, phone to order 70K Dum-Dums lollipops

An 8-year-old boy’s heart was in the right place when he ordered some candy for his friends.

The problem was it wasn’t a bag or two and he didn’t use his own account or money to place the order.

Holly LaFavers’s son Liam used her Amazon account on her phone to order 30 cases, or about 70,000 Dum Dums lollipops, The Associated Press reported.

Twenty-two cases were on her doorstep with another eight being returned to sender because she refused the delivery, “Good Morning America" reported.

Lollipops order

He had a good reason for the order.

“He told me that he wanted to have a carnival, and he was ordering the Dum-Dums as prizes for his carnival,” LaFavers said. “Again, he was being friendly, he was being kind to his friends.”

While the individual pieces of candy may be small in size, the bill was not.

The order was about $4,000. Each case costs $130.

When I saw what the number was, I just about fainted,” she said.

She said she tried to prevent the order from being delivered, but said the delivery driver didn’t knock or ring the doorbell, so Amazon initially would not take them back, she said on Facebook.

Luckily, after what she said was “a long day working with the bank,” Amazon offered to refund the order.

The company released a statement that read, “We’re glad we were able to work directly with this customer to turn a sticky situation into something sweet.”

LaFavers told “Good Morning America” that she allows Liam to use her phone as a reward and he frequently “window shops” by adding items to a cart but doesn’t usually order anything.

“He knows he’s not allowed to push the [order] button,” she said. “Never has this happened before. He just likes to shop on there, window shop, I guess.”

She said he didn’t understand that when he ordered the candy, the money had to come from somewhere. Liam has fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, which was diagnosed when he was 4 years old. LaFavers met Liam when he was 4 months old and officially adopted him when he was 2 and 1/2.

“He knows that there were a lot of boxes delivered,” she said. “He knows I’ve not let him open any of the boxes. He clearly saw me upset on Sunday…but he doesn’t really understand that [by] buying all of that, the money came out of my account.”

She also said that she was changing some of the settings on her phone so it doesn’t happen again, the AP reported.

