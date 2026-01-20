95-year-old breaks Rubik’s Cube records

A 95-year-old man from New York is breaking world records for his problem-solving, specifically solving a Rubik’s Cube.

Frank Zieminski won the senior category at the Two Buffalo Cube Days, solving the puzzle in 5:49, WKBW reported. He was the oldest person to solve a 3x3 cube.

He also broke the 2x2 records in the senior category — one for a single solve and again for the best average over three solves.

“I was relieved,” Zieminski told the news station. “It’s different doing it by yourself and under pressure like that against the clock, I get a little flustered.”

Zieminski said he first picked up the Rubik’s Cube in the 1970s and plans to keep getting all the colors grouped correctly and competing in the future.

Last year, WKBW caught up with Zieminski when he joined a Buffalo Speed Cube Club in Buffalo, New York.

The club’s ages ranged between 8 and 16 before Zieminski joined the ranks.

Kids now have YouTube to teach them how to beat the cube, but Zieminski plotted out his algorithm on paper, making a cheat sheet he still has, he explained at the time.

“The kids, they have a new method now than I do. So, I wanted to find out what they’re doing,” he said last year.

“It was slow. When I was 50 years old, 2 minutes I could do it. I don’t think I can do it in 2 minutes, but I think I can do it in 5,” months ago. WKBW mentioned that the 5-minute goal would be a record breaker.

