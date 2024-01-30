Amanda Davies, daughter of ‘One Life to Live’ actress Erika Slezak, dies at 43

Amanda Elizabeth Davies, the daughter of “One Life to Live” actress Erika Slezak, has died, according to People.

Davies was 42.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika’s daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly. The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time,” a message on Slezak’s official website read.

Davies briefly acted on “One Life to Live,” playing the teenage version of her mother’s character, Victoria Lord, during flashback scenes.

Daytime legend Erika Slezak (ex-Viki, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) is mourning the sudden loss of her daughter, Amanda. https://t.co/MMZNtAuQ5M — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) January 30, 2024

Slezak played Lord in the soap opera for more than 40 years. Davies’ grandfather, the late Walter Slezak was a Tony-winning actor.

Davies’ father, Brian Davies, is also an actor, having starred in “American Gigolo,” “Convoy,” “The Age of Innocence” and other films, according to IMDb. He and Erika Slezak also have a son, Michael Davies, 44.

“This just broke my heart. My thoughts are with dear Erika at this time. I know how much she loved her children,” television journalist Michael Fairman wrote in a post on X following the news of Davies’ death on Monday. His tweet included a photo of Slezak and Davies smiling together.

