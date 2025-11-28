‘Celebrity Traitors’ contestant Ruth Codd has second leg amputated

A contestant on “Celebrity Traitors” has had her second leg amputated nearly a decade after a sports injury.

Ruth Codd posted on TikTok that she had her leg removed below the knee.

She had her first amputation when she was 23 after hurting her foot playing soccer as a teen. She is now 29 years old.

“I got injured at 15, and I didn’t get my leg amputated until I was 23. So, those eight years were operation after operation, and, sometimes they kind of worked for a while, and then I’d end up back on crutches,” she told Teen Vogue in 2022. “At that age, you think you’re unstoppable, and it was a lot of having to learn a bit too young that sometimes life doesn’t really work out the way you thought it would.”

Codd said she had eight years of complications and pain before she had her first amputation.

Sharing on TikTok, she said of the latest procedure, “Good news, we’ve had a full-circle moment. I’m back making TikTok content in my parents’ house. Bad news, I can’t do it upstairs, because I’ve just had my second below-knee amputation.”

She had a following on TikTok and was cast in Netflix’s “The Midnight Club” before being part of the live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Celebrity Traitors,” the BBC reported.

©2025 Cox Media Group