Thursday starts with showers, storms could develop later in the day

PITTSBURGH — A few showers may pass through the area early Thursday, then warm and breezy weather will help fuel the threat for rain and storms later Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning.

Isolated strong to severe storms could be possible in the evening and at night with damaging winds and heavy rain that will continue off and on through Friday morning. Rain will be heavy at times, bringing the threat for localized flooding, so stay weather aware Thursday through early Friday morning.

Cooler air returns behind this system on Friday with some leftover showers; temperatures will only be in the low to mid 40s on Friday afternoon. Saturday morning will be another cold start in the 20s with more sunshine through the day. Cool Saturday highs will be in the 40s. Warmer Sunday with highs in the 50s.

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