Chiefs WR Rashee Rice suspected in Dallas assault, police say

DALLAS — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is a suspect in an alleged assault that injured a man in downtown Dallas early Monday, according to a published report.

The Dallas Morning News, citing an anonymous spokesperson with the Dallas Police Department, said that officers responded to a nightclub in the 600 block of North Harwood Street at about 2:30 a.m. CDT after receiving a report of an assault.

WFAA-TV, also citing police sources, said the alleged assault occurred at the Lit Kitchen at 609 N. Harwood St.

BREAKING: Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice is suspected in an assault that injured a man in downtown Dallas about 2:30 a.m. Monday, law enforcement officials told @dallasnews. Police have not filed any charges as of this afternoon. w/@jamielandersxhttps://t.co/sX8FEqkxDW — Kelli Smith (@kellixsmith) May 7, 2024

A man was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to the Morning News.

According to WFAA, the victim was a photographer.

Officials told the newspaper that Rice, 24, a former Richland High School and star at Southern Methodist University, was a suspect in the case.

Rice’s attorney, state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, declined to comment to the newspaper.

The allegations come more than a month after police brought eight charges against Rice in connection with a multi-vehicle accident on a Dallas expressway that injured at least seven people on March 30.

Police said that Rice and SMU football player Theodore “Teddy” Knox were driving a Lamborghini and Corvette that led to the crash on the North Central Freeway, the Morning News reported.

Officials said the Lamborghini “hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.”

According to an arrest-warrant affidavit, Rice was driving 119 mph and Knox was driving 116 mph seconds before the incident, the Morning News reported.

Police said both men left the scene without determining if anyone needed medical attention, police said.

Six vehicles were involved in the crash.

Rice grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills, Texas, KXAS-TV reported. He attended Southern Methodist University in suburban Dallas after graduating from Richland High School, according to the Morning News. At SMU, Rice finished fifth on the school’s all-time yardage list for receivers.

Rice was a second-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL draft, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

He had 79 receptions for 938 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns for Kansas City in 2023. During the Chiefs’ run to their second consecutive Super Bowl title, Rice set an NFL rookie record with 26 postseason catches, KXAS reported. He caught six passes for 39 yards in Kansas City’s 25-22 overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

