Mexican restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood ordered to close

PITTSBURGH — A Mexican restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood was ordered to close after recently health inspectors found over a dozen violations.

El Paisano & BBQ Stand, located at 1542 Beechview Avenue, was ordered to close Thursday when Allegheny County Health Department inspectors found 16 violations at the business.

According to the inspection report, two high-risk violations were found: cold holding temperatures and pest management. The report says multiple items in a stand-up cooler, like cooked ground beef, fish filets and tamales, were measured at unsafe temperatures. Inspectors found a dead German roach and “too numerous to count” dead roaches of all life cycles despite quarterly treatments for pests.

There were also several lower-level violations, like not using probe thermometers, no hot water in the kitchen sink, cross-contamination risk, a possible sewer line failure and an expired health permit.

A re-inspection date has not yet been scheduled.

Click here to see the full report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group