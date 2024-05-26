Trending

Indianapolis 500 evacuated for severe storm; race delayed

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Severe weather in Indianapolis, Indiana is expected to delay the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Delays expected at Indianapolis 500 after severe thunderstorm warning Severe weather in Indianapolis, Indiana is expected to delay the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

INDIANAPOLIS — Severe weather in Indiana has been delayed the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

Update 12:50 p.m. EDT: The race was supposed to start at 12:45 p.m. EST but thunderstorms have caused it to be delayed, The Associated Press reported. Nothing had been announced yet on when the race could start.

The track reportedly takes about 90 minutes to dry. According to the news organization. Indianapolis Motor Speedway brought in NASCAR’s track drying equipment which they are hoping could speed up the drying process.

However, if the rain does continue, that means the race could possibly be moved to Monday, the AP reported.

Original story: Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials are working on evacuating approximately 125,000 fans who have already shown up for the race at the Brickyard, according to The Associated Press.

When the race was supposed to start around 12:45 p.m. EDT, the storm’s biggest impact is expected in the Indianapolis area, the AP reported. Heavy rain and lightning was forecast, according to the news organization.

The decision was made to pause pre-race ceremonies as well, according to The Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

No information has been released on how long the delay could last. Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles said that they are hoping to have a window that is big enough to allow the track to dry and have the drivers complete at least 101 laps, which would make the race official, the AP reported.

You can watch Indianapolis 500 coverage on Channel 11.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read