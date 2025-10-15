Drummer Thommy Price dies

A drummer who provided the rhythm for bands such as Blue Öyster Cult and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts has died.

Thommy Price was 68 years old.

His wife announced his death on Facebook, writing, “It is with great sadness that we share the passing of beloved husband, friend, and legendary musician Thommy Price."

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of beloved husband, friend, and legendary musician Thommy Price. A... Posted by Stefunny Price on Thursday, October 9, 2025

No details about his death were shared, NME reported, but his obituary on Legacy.com said he died on Oct. 10.

Price was part of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts from 1987 to 2017. She wrote on social media, “We lost a member of the Blackheart family, the one of a kind Thommy Price.”

Billy Idol, with whom Price played in the 1980s, also paid tribute to his former drummer, calling him “a fantastic musician and drummer who, in 1983, came in at the last minute and put his definitive stamp on my ‘Rebel Yell’ album.”

Price leaves behind his wife and daughter, according to NME.

© 2025 Cox Media Group