‘Euphoria’ producer Kevin Turen dies

One of the producers of the hit show “Euphoria” has died.

Kevin Turen was 44 years old.

Turen’s cause of death was not announced but his father confirmed that Turen died over the weekend, Deadline reported.

Edward Turen told Deadline, “Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him.”

Kevin Turen started producing with 2005′s “Wassup Rockers” working with Larry Clark. Then he worked on such projects as “Malcolm and Marie,” “Waves,” “Arbitrage,” “The Birth of a Nation,” Pieces of a Woman,” “99 Homes” and “The Idol.”

HBO’s “Euphoria,” starring Zendaya, was nominated for 25 Emmy Awards overall and won nine, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to his IMDB page, Kevin Turen had several upcoming projects that were either in post-production, pre-production or in development.

Kevin Turen was born in New York City and studied cinema at Columbia University before he moved to Los Angeles.

He leaves behind his two sons, Jack and James, and his wife Evelina, according to E! News.

Earlier this year, “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, according to Variety.

Cloud was pronounced dead at his family’s home in Oakland, California, on the morning of July 31. He died a week after his father had been buried after dying from cancer.





