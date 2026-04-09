NFL asks Pittsburgh police to provide personal information, sign liability waiver ahead of Draft

PITTSBURGH — There is a hiccup in Pittsburgh’s security plan for the NFL Draft, which is only two weeks away.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle has learned that some Pittsburgh Police officers are pushing back after the NFL requested that they register for credentials and sign a waiver of liability in order to work the draft.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for the personal information the NFL is asking for and why some officers say they are not comfortable sharing it.

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