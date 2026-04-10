Man stabbed in head, attacked with baseball bat in Pittsburgh; police searching for 2 suspects

PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called after a man was stabbed in the head and attacked with a baseball bat in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood Thursday night.

Pittsburgh Police were called to the 2100 block of Federal Street for a reported fight and stabbing around 9:30 p.m.

Public Safety officials said preliminary information shows two men assaulted another man with a baseball bat and stabbed him in the head.

The victim took himself to a nearby EMS station, where he was evaluated by paramedics and then taken to a hospital in critical condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

The SWAT team was called to respond to a home in the 2100 block of Koerner Avenue, where the two suspects were believed to be. The drone and K-9 unit were also called to assist. No suspects were found inside.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

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