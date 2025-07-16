Expelliarmus driving: Emma Watson temporarily banned from driving due to speeding

Emma Watson’s driving privileges have been given the “wingardium leviosa” treatment. They’ve been floated away temporarily because she was caught speeding.

Watson, 35, was caught going 38 miles an hour in a 30 miles per hour zone in Oxford, England, last July, CNN reported.

A hearing was held on July 16 about the charges she faced, but she did not attend.

Still, the High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court fined her $1,400 and banned her from driving for six months, CNN reported.

Watson had nine points on her license before this case, the BBC reported.

The Hermione Granger actress, who got her big break in the “Harry Potter” films, is working on a master’s degree in creative writing at the University of Oxford, according to the BBC.

Her most recent roles were in the 2019 remake of “Little Women” and the short “Prada Paradoxe,” a project she also directed, according to her IMDB profile.

