Woman sentenced to up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to killing woman with pocketknife

PITTSBURGH — A Homewood woman who pleaded guilty to killing another woman with a pocketknife has received her sentence.

Maurissa Plummer pleaded guilty to stabbing Raniesha Scott to death.

Court documents show that a judge sentenced Plummer to up to 10 years in prison on Tuesday.

She will serve a year of probation after she is released.

Police found Scott stabbed in the chest along Lyric Street in October of 2024.

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Investigators said the stabbing happened after an altercation took place between the two women.

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