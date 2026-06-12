Facebook, Instagram users report outages; platforms back online

Users of Facebook and Instagram were experiencing issues logging into the social media platforms for about an hour on Friday morning, according to outage tracking websites.

Users of the platforms, which are owned by Meta, began reporting outages at about 9:30 a.m. ET, according to DownDetector.

As the morning progressed, even DownDetector appeared to have some issues, displaying a “404 - Page Not Found” message when users navigated to its site.

At its peak around 10 a.m. ET, more than 120,000 users reported issues with Facebook’s website and the mobile app version of the platform.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone posted on X that the company is aware “people are currently having trouble accessing our services.”

“We’re working on it,” he wrote.

We're aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We're working on it. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) June 12, 2026

Facebook users were experiencing a long delay, finally receiving a message that stated “We’re working on it.”

Facebook and Instagram were both operational again by 10:20 a.m. ET.

It was unclear what caused the glitch.

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