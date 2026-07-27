‘It was chaos’: Northview Heights neighbors describe moments following afternoon shooting

PITTSBURGH — An argument about missing money is what led to a shooting on Hazlett Street in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights, according to police detectives. Court documents reveal police were able to identify the shooter, Devaugh Tarver, by reviewing security cameras on the property.

Police from several municipalities were called to Hazlett Street just before 4 p.m. Sunday. Drone 11 flew over the scene, with police tape surrounding one of the apartments, where investigators said a man was shot inside.

David Elmore’s daughter lives on Hazlett Street and said she was home at the time.

“She called me, and I was worried about her because she’s expecting,” Elmore said. “This is not the Wild Wild West.”

Court documents say Tarver told police he and the victim have been friends since childhood but that his friend accused him of stealing $300. He told police his friend stole the money back, along with Tarver’s 9mm handgun.

Tarver told police he went to his friend’s house to work things out, but things soon escalated and ended with Tarver shooting the victim several times, according to police. Police said Tarver ran into a wooded area, where he threw the gun before he was arrested.

Neighbors described the chaos that unfolded outside when community members heard gunfire.

“A lot of people were scrambling, grabbing their kids, going to their house,” said Kalayah, a Northview Heights resident. “Moving forward, I really hope my neighborhood, Northview Heights, as a community, can change and something will be said and something will be done.”

“It happens so much; what can go through your mind? I mean, it’s not something that happens once every year,” Elmore said.

Police say the man who was shot was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition.

Tarver faces several charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault. It’s unclear if anyone other than Tarver will face charges in relation to this shooting.

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