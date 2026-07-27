2 winning Powerball tickets totaling $1.2M sold in Western Pennsylvania

Two winning Powerball tickets, which totaled $1.2 million, were sold in Western Pennsylvania for Saturday’s drawing.

These winning tickets were sold in Allegheny and Fayette counties as the Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $633 million for Monday night’s drawing.

One of the tickets, sold in Fayette County, awarded a $1 million prize to a player. That ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 3-four-24-36-47, but did not match the red Powerball 17.

The ticket was purchased at Walmart in South Union Township. Walmart will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Additionally, a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Allegheny County. This ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 3-four-24-36-47, and the red Powerball 17. Without the $1 Power Play option, the prize for this ticket would have been $50,000, as the Power Play multiplier drawn was four.

Thompson Run Market, located on Thompson Run Road in Ross Township, sold the $200,000 winning ticket. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for the sale.

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