Commercial Street Bridge Project: Here’s what time the Parkway East starts reopening

PITTSBURGH — We now know exactly when the Parkway East is expected to reopen in the area of the Commercial Street Bridge project.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, in a press conference on the bridge Monday afternoon, said the roadway will start reopening at 8 p.m.

The eastbound lanes will open first, followed by the westbound lanes shortly after.

The Parkway East is opening a full week earlier than expected after the old bridge deck was imploded and a new one slid into place.

Tonight on Channel 11, reporter Addison Albert hears from officials about how the work was done so fast, and from the public who are excited to have the main route back.

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