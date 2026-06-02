Foster Sylvers, singer on disco chart-topper ‘Boogie Fever,’ dies at 64

Foster Sylvers, the teen star who fronted the R&B group The Sylvers and shared lead vocals on the group’s No. 1 hit, “Boogie Fever,” in 1976, died on May 30, his family said. He was 64.

Sylvers died from stage 4 pancreatic cancer while in hospice, his brother, Leon Sylvers III, told TMZ.

The musician’s daughter, Evelyn Sylvers, posted a tribue on her Instagram account.

“You fought a good fight and ran your race the best you could. I’m happy you’re no longer suffering. You’re finally with God,” she wrote. “Thank you for all the lessons and laughs. For teaching me how to rely on God and walk in faith.

“This is hard, but I will be okay.”

Television host Dennis Simpson also posted the news on his social media accounts.

“Foster was a talented singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist,” Simpson wrote. “He lost his battle with cancer at the age of 64. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Sylvers family, friends, and fans.”

Foster Sylvers was born on Feb. 25, 1962, in Memphis, Tennessee.

The second-youngest of 10 children, he started his musical career as a solo artist, releasing his self-titled debut album when he was 11.

The album included the hits “Misdemeanor,” a song whose bass track evoked memories of “ABC” by the Jackson 5.

The song peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard R&B charts and No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100. Another hit off the album was “I’m Your Puppet.”

“Misdemeanor,” written by Leon Sylvers III, became a frequently sampled track, with the bass line used by rappers such as Shyne, Run the Jewels, J Dilla, and Big Daddy Kane. Dr. Dre also sampled the song on The D.O.C.’s single, “Funky Enough.”

By 1973, Foster Sylvers’ brothers had formed the R&B group The Sylvers and had scored two top 20 singles on Billboard’s R&B charts -- “Fool’s Paradise,” and “Wish I Could Talk to You.”

The youngest performer to appear on “Soul Train,” Foster Sylvers joined his brothers for The Sylvers’ 1975 album, “Showcase.” He shared lead vocals on the band’s biggest hit, the 1976’s “Boogie Fever,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Foster would later play bass for Evelyn “Champagne” King on her 1984 R&B hit, “Shake You Down.”

Foster Sylvers ran into legal issues later in life. He was convicted in 1994 of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman. He had to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

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