‘Mister Rogers Neighborhood’ actor Joe Negri dies days before 100th birthday

Jazz guitarist and “Handyman Negri” on “Mister Rogers Neighborhood, Joe Negri, has died days before his 100th birthday.

Negri’s death was announced by his daughters, saying he died on May 30 of natural causes, Forbes reported.

Fred Rogers Productions posted on Facebook about his death, calling Negri, " a beloved member of the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood family whose warmth, incredible musical talent, and gentle spirit brought endless joy to viewers for decades."

The post was accompanied by a photo of Negri playing guitar with jazz greats Wynton Marsalis and Johnny Costa.

Negri was born in Pittsburgh on June 10, 1926, and originated the role of the handyman on the children’s PBS show in 1968 and was on 330 episodes of the show during its 31 year-run, ending in 2001, Forbes reported.

That role as a handyman was a big role for him, not for his career but for what he did for his young viewers.

“The handyman doesn’t just fix things – he also fixes problems. I hope children see me as someone they can trust‚" he said, according to his character’s biography on MisterRogers.org.

Co-star David Newell, who played Mr. McFeely, paid tribute to Negri, writing, "Thank you for all you gave us, Joe. It’s hard to imagine how many millions were blessed by you during your lifetime. We will continue to be blessed by you through your music, and through our memories of you. Your countless students will carry all you taught them forward. They are better musicians because of you. We are ALL better because you were here. And we’re thankful. "

Negri taught at Duquesne University, Pitt and Carnegie Mellon University. The institutions issued statements mourning his death. You can read them below.

Duquesne University

“Like so many of us in the Duquesne University community, I was saddened to learn this morning while overseas about the passing of beloved Duquesne University professor and jazz great Joe Negri just short of his 100th birthday. While he was beloved by generations for his role as Handyman Negri on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, I had the privilege of knowing Joe as a generous and cheerful figure on Duquesne’s campus for decades. When I was inaugurated as president of the university ten years ago, I asked Joe to play several of his jazz classics from the Mister Rogers show, and the whole crowd of several thousand responded with wild applause. Joe was a Pittsburgh icon. Several years later, I invited Joe to participate in a program on campus with Joanne Rogers (Fred Rogers’ wife) and Mr. McFeely (actor David Newell), to mark the publication of Max King’s wonderful biography of Mr. Rogers. I was touched to see so many who had watched the shows as young people come up to him and Joanne and say how that show helped to shape their childhoods so positively. In winter 2022, I presented Joe with a special award given on very, very rare occasions—a Presidential Medal for Extraordinary Service to Duquesne University and the Community, to recognize his infectious positive outlook and his countless contributions to music, local culture and education in our city and across the world. I will always remember that moment at my inauguration, when Joe led a delighted crowd in singing It’s Such a Good Feeling, bringing so many of us back to our formative years and the enduring values of cheerfulness, kindness and service to one another. He was truly a legend and part of what we are most proud of at Duquesne and in Pittsburgh. Our prayers are with his family, his many form-er students and the generations influenced by his singular example.”

University of Pittsburgh

"Joe Negri taught guitar at the University of Pittsburgh for almost 50 years, until his retirement about 6 years ago. He was a joy to be around and was beloved by students and colleagues alike. Joe's excellence as a guitarist and educator can be overshadowed by his role as Handyman Joe on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. In fact, Joe was a television pioneer with regular performances dating back to 1954. For twenty years he was music director at WTAE.



"Joe was one of the founding pillars of jazz education at Pitt as well as at Duquesne and CMU."

©2026 Cox Media Group