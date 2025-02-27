Gene Hackman death: Gas company assisting with investigation; Hackman, wife found in different rooms

A gas company said it is assisting in the investigation into what killed Gene Hackman, his wife and the couple’s dog.

The Oscar-winning, 95-year-old actor and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, The Associated Press reported.

No foul play was suspected, officials said. There were no wounds found on either Hackman or Arakawa.

With the gas company assisting, officials may suspect carbon monoxide poisoning played a part in the couple’s death, the AP reported.

A search warrant said that Hackman and his wife had been dead for some time and that they were found in different rooms.





Check back for more on this developing story.





