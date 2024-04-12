Get a Slurpee deal on ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’ at 7-eleven on Saturday

On Saturday, Slurpee fans can fill up nearly any kind of cup with their favorite drink at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

The chain convenience stores are allowing customers to bring a container that fits in an in-store display with a 10-inch diameter and fill it up for $1.99 as they celebrate “Bring Your Own Cup Day.”

There is a limit of one “bring your cup” per customer.

The convenience stores suggest in their rules that your container be clean and watertight.

Slurpee drinks include limited-time flavors Vitamin Water XXX Zero Sugar and Mtn Dew Pitch Black, in addition to classic flavors like cherry, Coca-Cola, blue raspberry and peach.

