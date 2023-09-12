Goodbye Lightning cable, hello USB-C: Apple drops Lightning port on iPhone 15

Apple is making a huge change with its newest iPhone.

>> Read more trending news

All models of the iPhone 15 will not have a Lightning port. They will instead have a USB-C port. That means all those Lightning cables you’ve purchased over the years will be useless for the new phones once they come out.

The iPhone 15 starts at $799, CNBC reported. The iPhone 15 Plus will cost $899. The Pro version will be $999, while the Pro Max will be $1,199.

Preorders begin Friday and they will be available on Sept. 22, CNBC reported.

The much-speculated announcement came during Apple’s “Wonderlust” keynote event held at the company’s Cupertino, California, campus on Tuesday, USA Today reported.

The USB-C is being adopted on the iPhone 15 after the European Union required all phones and other small electronic devices to be compatible with USB-C by the end of 2024, Barron’s reported. Apple had pushed back against the regulations, saying that the Lightning cable was more secure than USB-C chargers.

This isn’t the first device Apple to transitioned to the USB-C. It has already rolled the charger cable out to Macs, iPads and Siri Remotes, 9 to 5 Mac reported.

AirPods Pro 2 cases will also be USB-C based. They will come standard with new AirPod Pro 2 purchases or as a separate case for people who already own a pair.

Apple also announced a new Apple Watch called Series 9, which is supposed to be faster than the 2020 model. It will retail for $399 and will go on sale on Sept. 22, USA Today reported.

The company is also rolling out the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which boasts a 36-hour battery life and retails for $799. Both watches will feature Double Tap that will allow a wearer to use their index finger and thumb, tapping them twice, to interact with the watch.

©2023 Cox Media Group