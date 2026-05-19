Man charged with sex crimes against a child arrested twice in a week in Westmoreland County

LATROBE, Pa. — A man facing charges for sex crimes against a child was arrested twice this week.

Information shared by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said an investigation began after the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department contacted the Latrobe Police Department, saying that Michael K. Sipe, 67, had sent a sexual photo to an undercover deputy who was posing as a 12-year-old girl. Police said Sipe told the detective that he lived in Latrobe during the online exchange.

Officers went to Sipe’s apartment complex with search warrants and seized his digital devices.

Investigators said they found evidence of the conversation with the undercover detective. Police said Sipe sent several graphic images and asked to receive some in return. Police said they also found child pornography on his devices.

Sipe was taken into custody and charged with attempted rape of a child, solicitation of rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, disseminating photos of child sex acts and child pornography.

He was released on a $50,000 unsecured bond.

According to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office, Sipe violated the conditions of the bond three days later.

Deputies arrested him again on Monday morning. He was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison.

Sipe is expected to appear in court in June.

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