Human remains found in bag in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — California officials are investigating after human remains were found inside a bag in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles.

>> Read more trending news

The Los Angeles Police Department said that the human remains were found just after 6 a.m. Wednesday by the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue, according to KTTV.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called out to the scene and officials pronounced the victim dead, KTLA reported.

The human remains were reportedly found in a plastic bag, KTTV reported.

The remains were taken to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, according to KTLA.

No information about a suspect has been made available. The human remains have not yet been identified, KTTV reported.

A cause of death has not been released, according to KTLA.