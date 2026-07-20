‘Incendiary device’ set off at New York FBI headquarters

NEW YORK — A person is in custody after they allegedly set off what the FBI called an “incendiary device” at the agency’s building in New York City.

The building is located at 26 Federal Plaza on Foley Square, WNBC reported.

Update 11:05 a.m. ET July 20: FBI Director Kash Patel posted to X, “This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza in New York. The individual is in custody and two minor injuries reported thus far. FBI JTTF is investigating the incident.”

This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza in New York. The individual is in custody and two minor injuries reported thus far. FBI JTTF is investigating the incident. @NewYorkFBI — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) July 20, 2026

Update 10:45 a.m. ET July 20: The FDNY said three people had minor injuries, but two refused medical treatment while the third was taken to a local hospital, according to WABC.

The “makeshift incendiary device” was made up of fireworks and a flammable liquid, officials said. The man had a cart with him that contained the explosives along with airsoft rifles. The NYPD was examining the cart.

Original report: Smoke billowed from the ground as personnel raced from the building.

The building also houses Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices.

Fox News reported the FBI released a statement which read, “This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza. The individual has been taken into custody and the FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident.”

The building went into shelter-in-place, WABC reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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