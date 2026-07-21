Woman accused of holding taxi driver at knife-point, forcing him to drive her to local airport

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is facing a kidnapping charge after police say she held a taxi driver at knife-point and forced him to take her to the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County Police announced charges against Mya Owens, 26, of Mt. Oliver on Monday night.

Police said an officer patrolling at the Pittsburgh International Airport was approached by a visibly distraught man at around 12:44 p.m. on Monday.

The man said he was a taxi driver who had a woman as his passenger who threatened him with a knife.

Police said the driver was able to point the passenger out to the officer, who confronted her.

The officer was able to identify the woman as Owens.

Through their investigation, police say they learned that the driver picked Owens and her daughter up at a hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh.

They say Owens then brought out a large kitchen knife, threatened the driver and demanded that he take her to the airport.

Police said a camera inside the vehicle captured the incident.

The knife was still sitting in the back seat of the taxi.

Owens is charged with kidnapping, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and corruption of minors. She is now being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

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