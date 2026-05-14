‘Jeffersons’ star Marla Gibbs, 94, shares photo during gym workout

When it comes to being physically fit, Marla Gibbs is still movin’ on up.

Gibbs, who played maid Florence Johnston in 217 episodes of “The Jeffersons” from 1975 to 1985, shared a photo on Instagram as she worked out at the gym, People reported.

“At my age it’s easy to just lay in bed. Then I remember … as long as I’m breathing, I still have a chance to enjoy life. It’s Never Too Late!!!,” Gibbs wrote, a nod to memoir, "It’s Never Too Late," which was released in late February.

Gibbs also starred as Mary Jenkins on “227,” which aired from 1985 to 1990.

Gibbs received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in July 2021.

In her memoir, Gibbs shared details about the brain aneurysm -- followed by a stroke -- that nearly killed her in 2006, People reported.

“Sharing my story hasn’t been easy, but it is a blessing,” wrote on social media recently. “And I’m grateful to have been able to tell it in, hope (that) it informs and improves the lives of others. God has a plan and it’s never too late to fulfill that purpose.”

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