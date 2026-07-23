‘Jimothy’ the raccoon gets his own bobblehead

Jimothy’s fame has spread to the bobblehead world.

The roly-poly raccoon, whose odd features include the close spacing of his front and hind legs that gives his torso an almost spherical look, has attracted the notice of the Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Milwaukee-based museum introduced its new Jimothybobblehead on Monday, stating that it is expected to ship in December. The presale price is $30, according to the museum’s website.

The bobblehead depicts Jimothy in a running posture as he “is eyeing his next adventure in The Emerald City,” the museum wrote in a news release.

The critter, who was spotted skittering around the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, quickly became an internet sensation and was even honored with a Google Easter egg.

Meet Jimothy, Seattle’s internet sensation! 🦝 We’re excited to unveil the official Jimothy bobblehead—celebrating the beloved raccoon who’s captured hearts worldwide. From viral videos to inspiring fans with his unique story, Jimothy now has his own collectible.



Read more about… pic.twitter.com/pASooKn51z — National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum (@BobbleheadHall) July 22, 2026

Jimothy’s fame stems from his unusual appearance. According to the bobblehead museum, he has a spine deformity called “short spine syndrome,” which compresses the vertebrae, making it appear as if he has no neck.

That has not impaired Jimothy’s mobility, as Seattle residents can attest.

Some of Jimothy’s exploits include trotting on a deck, taking a drink from a dog bowl and hanging out in a tree.

Jimothy has been compared to cryptids, or, as Merriam-Webster defines, “an animal (such as Sasquatch or the Loch Ness Monster) that has been claimed to exist but never proven to exist.”

“Kind of has some sort of physical abnormality, kind of looks a little bit like a cryptid but very cute,” Brigitte D’autremont told KIRO. “Almost a little supernatural, kind of like Bigfoot or a yeti or something, becoming infamous really quickly.”

Jimothy became a social media sensation after an Instagram video was released, showing the raccoon running across a patch of grass before bouncing up a stone staircase.

“What am I looking at,” the poster of the video said.

The internet loved him. Now, so can bobblehead lovers.

“We’re excited to unveil the first bobblehead of Jimothy, Seattle’s newest hometown hero who has a growing fan base across the nation,” Phil Sklar, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “This bobblehead will be the perfect way for fans of Jimothy to show off their love and support for the pop culture icon and celebrate ‘Jimothy Summer!’”

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