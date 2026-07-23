2 children taken to hospital; Pittsburgh mother charged with aggravated assault

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh mother is facing charges after police say a child with abuse wounds rushed out of a home calling for help.

According to court documents, police were called to the 1700 block of 1700 Belleau Drive at 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

An officer said a child ran out of the house crying and screaming for help not long after they arrived. The child was shirtless, had two black eyes -- with one swollen shut and had cuts on his face. Police said the child was also bleeding from his left ear and began vomiting once the officer made contact with him. The officer said the injuries were consistent with a concussion.

Court documents say, when questioned, the child told the officer that his mother had hit him “all over.”

The officer made contact with Breyanna Fields, 31, inside an apartment. Police said she tried slamming the door shut as the officer approached.

A criminal complaint filed against Fields said the officer asked her what happened to the child, to which she responded, “Why don’t you go ask him?” Police described Fields as carefree and highly intoxicated.

Officers reported the floor was covered with empty Four Loco cans that had been spilled, along with perishable food that needed to be refrigerated. They said chemicals were left out in areas that were easily accessible to children.

Fields is accused of trying to fight officers off her while holding a 1-year-old who was also in the apartment unit as they tried to take her into custody.

Police said a bunk bed in the apartment had mattresses with holes in them that had metal springs sticking out. An officer reported seeing bugs on the floor of the room.

Both children were taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital.

Fields was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. She faces multiple counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group