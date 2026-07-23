FBI Pittsburgh executes search warrants in connection with ‘violent drug trafficking operation’

PITTSBURGH — The FBI in Pittsburgh, as well as federal, state and local authorities, executed a series of arrests and search warrants across the city on Thursday morning.

According to the FBI, they were in connection with an investigation into a “large scale violent drug trafficking operation.”

Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

The FBI will hold a press conference today at 3 p.m. providing more information. Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca will be there and will have more on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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