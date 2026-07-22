‘She was a wonderful person’: Neighbor remembers woman killed by fallen tree limb

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was working in her yard when she was hit and killed by a fallen tree limb.

The incident happened on Three Degree Road in Penn Township on Tuesday evening, before any severe weather rolled into the area.

“We were tight. And she’s going to leave a hole. It’s going to be very hard to fill,” Mike Archer told Channel 11.

Archer spoke to Channel 11 today about his longtime neighbor and friend, Kim Altmire.

“She was just a wonderful person. Funny, strong, caring. She was a great lady and she is gonna be missed by the whole city of Butler,” he said.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Altmire was in her front yard pulling weeds when a massive tree branch fell on top of her, and she tragically died right there in front of her home.

“It’s something I can’t even wrap my head around,” Archer said.

Archer told us — Altmire was known for being a nurse, volunteering and being an active member in her community.

“She was an amazing woman. She was a nurse who ran the OR in the hospital, spent her whole career caring for people. Every year they went to Honduras and did mission work with their church parish. She was just a giver,” he said

Tonight — he is grieving the loss that will impact so many people.

“We spent many nights either on our patio or over at their house. She was just a wonderful person,” Archer said.

Channel 11 reached out to Butler Memorial

Hospital, and a spokesperson responded with a message from the President of Butler Memorial and Clarion Hospitals:

“We are profoundly saddened by the unexpected passing of our colleague, Kimberly Altmire, a longtime member of the Butler Memorial Hospital team whose compassion, dedication, and servant leadership touched countless patients, colleagues, and families throughout her career. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Kim’s family, friends, loved ones, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside her during this difficult time,” said Matthew Schnur, President of Butler Memorial and Clarion Hospitals.

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