Man accused of pouring bleach into hatchery tank, killing around 20K young salmon, officials say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A man is facing charges after he reportedly admitted to investigators to breaking into a salmon hatchery in Gardiner, Oregon earlier this and pouring bleach into some of the ponds, killing thousands of baby salmon.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office learned on Monday that someone made their way into a hatchery building at the Gardiner, Reedsport, and Winchester Bay (GRWB) Salmon Trout Enhancement Program hatchery.

Once that person was inside the hatchery, they reportedly poured a chemical substance into the ponds. The chemical substance led to the deaths of around 15,000 to 20,000 smolt chinook salmon, the sheriff’s office said.

The following day around 6:30 p.m., a deputy saw a man walking along Highway 101 southbound by milepost 210. The deputy said that it was the same man when he walked into the hatchery, the sheriff’s office said, according to KPTV. The man was identified as Joshua Alexander Heckathorn, 22.

Investigators conducted an interview with Heckathorn and he allegedly admitted to trespassing and having the chemical bottle, according to the news outlet.

The hatchery, in a Facebook post, said that the chemical was a gallon of bleach, according to KPTV.

“These young fish, returning from the ocean as adults in three to four years, would have added 200 - 400 fully grown salmon available for harvest for Winchester Bay and Umpqua River anglers generating much-needed revenue in local economies,” the hatchery said.

Heckathorn has been charged with burglary II, criminal trespass and criminal mischief, the sheriff’s office said.

Since thousands of smolt chinook salmon were killed, the sheriff’s office said they are working with the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife unit on the case.

“Solving this case is the result of collaboration and good policework,” Sheriff John Hanlin remarked. “I am proud of the work done by the deputies and have full confidence that the investigation will aid in holding those responsible accountable for their actions.”

