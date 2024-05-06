Man accused of trying to set girlfriend on fire while she was holding child

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of attempting to set his girlfriend on fire while she was holding her child, authorities said.

According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Mark T. Confessore, 40, was arrested on May 2. He was charged with one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse without great body harm, battery and attempted premeditated murder.

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Oakland Park at about 10 p.m. EDT on May 1, WPLG-TV reported.

The victim, who said she had been in a relationship with Confessore for approximately five years and shares two children with him, said the couple began arguing during an appointment at a doctor’s office earlier on May 1, according to the television station.

The couple arrived home at about 2:30 p.m. EDT and argued several times during the day, according to an arrest report.

After the couple threatened to split up with one another, Confessore allegedly grabbed the victim’s iPhone and smashed it, WPLG reported. Detectives said that Confessore allegedly shoved the victim onto a bed.

Tempers cooled and the couple and their children ate dinner, according to the television station. After dinner, the victim and her children were in her room and were speaking in Russian about the possibility of her separating from Confessore.

Detectives said the conversation angered Confessore, who allegedly entered the room, picked up the victim’s cellphone and threw it at her, striking her in the left side of the head, WPLG reported.

The situation de-escalated again, but later in the evening when the victim was breastfeeding one of her children, Confessore allegedly became agitated when he saw the victim smiling.

Deputies said that Confessore allegedly grabbed a container of lighter fluid and began to spray it on the victim, WPLG reported. The woman said the fluid landed on her legs and lower body.

The victim claimed that Confessore had a small lighter in his hand and attempted to light it when an unidentified person intervened, according to the television station.

Deputies said that Confessore then allegedly brandished a gun and said, “You want to see what’s next?” according to an arrest report.

The person was able to prevent Confessore from loading the gun, and deputies arriving at the scene saw the suspect standing in his front yard with a gun on the ground near him.

Investigators confirmed that after searching Confessore, they located a small yellow lighter in his possession, WPLG reported.

It was unclear whether the child the victim was holding was one she and Confessore shared.

According to online booking records, Confessore remains in the Broward County Main Jail.

